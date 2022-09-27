e-Paper Get App
HomeViralWatch: Ghost caught on camera? Scary video from Banaras goes viral

Watch: Ghost caught on camera? Scary video from Banaras goes viral

Meanwhile, the DCP has appealed people not to forward such viral videos.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, September 27, 2022, 03:02 PM IST
article-image
Twitter

The video of a white-clad 'ghost' walking on rooftops in Varanasi has gone viral, creating a panic among the local residents. To one's surprise, the police have registered a case against unknown miscreants at Bhelupur police station.

Watch:

Ramakant Dubey, inspector, Bhelupur Police Station, said: "There is fear among the people. On their complaint we have lodged an FIR against unknown persons and have intensified patrolling in the area."

The chaos started a few days ago when a video of VDA Colony located in the Badi Gabi area went viral on WhatsApp, in which a shadow was seen walking.

Read Also
Close enough? THIS tree gives 'haunted' vibes
article-image

Later, three more such videos emerged on the social media, adding to the panic. Some locals said that the video seemed genuine while most of them found it a fake video.

"It seems to be a fake video but there is a lot of fear among locals, hence we decided to approach the police to investigate the matter to reveal the truth," said Suresh Singh, a local resident.

Meanwhile, the DCP has appealed people that no such incident has happened in Varanasi and has asked them not to forward such viral videos.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

PETA wants women to save the world by not having sex with men who eat meat

PETA wants women to save the world by not having sex with men who eat meat

Watch: Ghost caught on camera? Scary video from Banaras goes viral

Watch: Ghost caught on camera? Scary video from Banaras goes viral

Watch: Hardik Pandya, wife Natasa Stankovic share video of adorable family moment

Watch: Hardik Pandya, wife Natasa Stankovic share video of adorable family moment

Flipkart cancels iPhone 13 orders; affected customers slam online shopping app on Twitter

Flipkart cancels iPhone 13 orders; affected customers slam online shopping app on Twitter

Peak Bengaluru: Lucky Ali's fan is seeking roommates at his music concert

Peak Bengaluru: Lucky Ali's fan is seeking roommates at his music concert