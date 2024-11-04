Diwali 2024: Post-Festival Air Quality Plummets As Mumbai Faces Pollution And Temperature Surges

Representative Image | File

Mumbai: As Mumbai transitions from the vibrant celebrations of Diwali, the city now faces a pressing challenge, significantly deteriorated air quality. Following the festival, reports indicate a sharp decline in air quality, with numerous districts reporting an Air Quality Index (AQI) categorized as 'poor'. According to recent data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI levels have reached alarming heights; for instance, the Bandra Kurla Complex recorded an AQI of 251, marking it as 'poor.' Other localities, such as Deonar, Kandivali West, and Malad West, saw similar declines, recording AQIs of 227, 248, and 241, respectively. Such metrics are a stark reminder of the adverse impacts pollution has on public health and the environment.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued weather forecasts predicting a partly cloudy sky for the upcoming days, accompanied by fluctuating temperatures as the city continues to feel the aftereffects of the festival. Following Diwali, which is traditionally celebrated with the use of fireworks, the air quality crisis is all too familiar. The festivities typically result in an increase in particulate matter due to the combustion of firecrackers, which emit harmful pollutants into the atmosphere. In some instances, AQI levels surged to over 400 in particular neighborhoods during the celebratory nights, categorizing the air quality as 'severe' and necessitating health advisories for vulnerable populations, including children and the elderly.

As Mumbai emerges from this celebratory period, the rising temperatures further complicate the situation. On the ground, temperatures are expected to peak at about 35 degrees Celsius, with lows registered at around 26 degrees. Additionally, relative humidity levels are fluctuating between 51% and 87%, creating discomfort for residents navigating the post-Diwali haze. Notably, the Santacruz observation station has recorded maximum temperatures soaring to 36.5 degrees Celsius, which is considerably warmer than the seasonal average, while the Colaba observatory has reported figures around 35.2 degrees Celsius. For the next 24 hours Maximum & Minimum temperatures likely to be around 36 deg. C. and 23 deg. C in Mumbai City and Suburbs.

Looking ahead, the IMD’s outlook for the week suggests that while the air quality challenges remain, a shift in weather patterns is anticipated with predominantly clear skies prevailing throughout the week.

The alarming post-Diwali air quality levels have prompted the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to take concrete steps to address the growing pollution crisis. In response to rising pollution levels exacerbated by festive celebrations, the BMC is revising and strengthening regulations pertaining to construction sites across the city. This includes the formation of specialized monitoring squads tasked with ensuring that construction activities adhere strictly to pollution control measures. To further bolster these efforts, the BMC is in the process of implementing sensor-based air pollution monitoring systems at construction sites. These systems are designed to detect environmental pollutants in real time and will facilitate immediate actions when pollution exceeds permissible thresholds.

The effects of pollution and changing weather patterns pose significant concerns for the health and well-being of Mumbai's residents. As the city navigates the dual challenge of adjusting to the hazy remnants of its Diwali celebrations and managing ongoing air quality issues, it is essential for individuals to stay informed about these developments. Residents are encouraged to remain vigilant regarding air quality reports and take appropriate precautions, especially during periods of high pollution. Simple measures, such as wearing masks outdoors, limiting strenuous outdoor activities, and utilizing air purifiers indoors, can help mitigate the adverse effects of increased pollution levels.