​Divine Union Of Kashi And Mumbai: Shree Siddhivinayak Temple Trust Offers Sacred ‘Upahar’ To Lord Vishweshwar On Mahashivratri

Mumbai: To mark Maha Shivratri on 15 February, Shri Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple Trust, Prabhadevi, Mumbai, offered a sacred gift to Lord Vishweshwar at Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Varanasi, on 11 February 2026. The gift was handed over to Vishwa Bhushan Mishra, chief executive officer of Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust, Varanasi.

As part of the special initiative launched by Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust, Varanasi, on the occasion of Maha Shivratri, sacred gifts and offerings are being collected from various prominent pilgrimage sites and offered to Lord Vishweshwar Mahadev.

Sandeep Rathod, deputy executive Officer, Shri Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple Trust, and Prashant Manerikar, senior priest, formally handed over the sacred gift to Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust.

This initiative, launched on the occasion of Maha Shivratri, highlights the sacred father-son relationship between Lord Ganesh and Lord Shiva, and further strengthens the spiritual, cultural, and religious bond between Kashi, Varanasi, and Shri Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple Trust, Prabhadevi, Mumbai. The event served as a sacred medium to promote devotion, harmony, and spiritual tradition among devotees, the Shrine Siddhivinayak Ganpati temple said in a statement.

Beyond the rituals, the gesture serves to strengthen the cultural and spiritual integration between two major religious in Kashi and Mumbai, offering devotees a sense of unity and tradition.

