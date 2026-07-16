'Dispute Arose Over Seat': Central Railway CPRO Reveals Why Fight Broke Out Between Passengers On Local Train From Parel To Ambernath

Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway, Swapnil Nila. |

Mumbai: After two people were injured during an altercation on a moving Mumbai local train, Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway, Swapnil Nila, on Thursday said that the dispute arose over seat allocation, which escalated into a physical altercation in the luggage compartment of a local train travelling from Parel to Ambernath.

Railway official explains incident

Speaking on the matter, he said that initially four individuals were engaged in the altercation, while two of them got off at Thakurli station. However, as the altercation between the other two escalated, they got into physical violence.

“The two who got off at Kalyan received first aid there and were subsequently shifted to a hospital as required. After being taken to the hospital, it was found that one of them had sustained a head injury caused by a metal wristband… both individuals are currently in stable condition. There is no element of foul play or any other complication involved here,” he added.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway, Swapnil Nila says, “…a second incident took place inside the luggage compartment of a local train travelling from Parel to Ambernath; this occurred after midnight. There wasn't much of a crowd on the train at the… https://t.co/U6txiddl77 pic.twitter.com/kGhuDZpnin — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2026

Injured shifted to hospital

According to reports, after receiving information about the scuffle, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Government Railway Police (GRP) boarded the train at Kalyan station to inspect the situation. However, when they entered the compartment, they found that one of the individuals was lying in a bloodied state.

Soon, the officials sent the individuals to Rukhmabai Hospital for medical treatment. It is reported that one person's condition deteriorated, following which he was shifted to Sion Hospital for further treatment.

Investigation continues

According to the officials, the GRP did not find any sharp weapon or object that the individuals might have used during the scuffle. However, it is said that one of the men was wearing a metal bangle (kada), which caused an injury to the other person's head during the scuffle.

The exact reason behind the altercation is yet to be ascertained. An investigation into the matter has been launched, and further details are awaited.