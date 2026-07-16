Mumbai: 2 Injured After Fight Breaks Out Inside Moving Parel–Ambarnath Local Train; Probe Underway | Special arrangement

Mumbai: Two men sustained head injuries after a fight broke out inside the luggage compartment of a Parel–Ambarnath local train in the early hours of Wednesday, according to railway officials.

The incident took place at around 12:30 am while the train was in motion. Following the altercation, both men suffered head injuries, prompting an immediate response from railway authorities. A picture of the incident shows a victim lying inside the luggage coach of a local train in a bloodied state.

Both Victims Rushed To Hospital

The train was attended at Kalyan railway station by personnel from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Government Railway Police (GRP). Both injured men were provided with first aid at the station before being shifted on stretchers to Rukhmabai Hospital for medical treatment. Officials said one of the injured persons had sustained a more serious head injury and was later referred to Sion Hospital in Mumbai for advanced treatment.

During the preliminary inquiry, the GRP found that neither of the two men was carrying any sharp weapon. According to investigators, the injury was caused during the scuffle when the metal bangle (kada) worn on one man's wrist struck the other person's head.

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Probe Underway Into The Matter

The exact reason behind the altercation is yet to be ascertained. The GRP, Kalyan, has initiated the necessary legal proceedings, and further investigation is underway. A detailed report is expected after additional information is received from the investigating officers.

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