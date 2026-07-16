Panic Spreads At Kurla Railway Station As Youths Run Across Platform Carrying Iron Rod-Like Objects |

Panic briefly gripped Kurla railway station on Wednesday night after a group of youths allegedly ran across Platform No. 1 carrying iron rod-like objects, sparking fear among passengers and raising fresh concerns over security at one of the city's busiest railway stations.

The sight of the youths running through the platform with rod-like objects triggered panic among commuters, prompting an immediate response from security personnel.

Officials from the Government Railway Police (GRP) and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) swiftly intervened and managed to detain one of the individuals involved. The identities of the youths, the purpose behind their actions and whether the incident was intended to create panic are yet to be officially established.

The incident at Kurla comes nearly a month after a 22-year-old passenger was stabbed to death inside a first-class compartment of a Churchgate–Nallasopara fast local train following a dispute over keeping the coach door closed during heavy rain, highlighting ongoing concerns over passenger safety on Mumbai's suburban railway network.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The victim, identified as Mayank Lohar, a resident of Virar who worked as a salesman at a private company in Andheri, was returning home when he reportedly requested a fellow passenger to close the coach door as heavy rain lashed the city.

According to the Government Railway Police (GRP), the request escalated into a heated argument, during which the accused allegedly pulled out a sharp weapon and stabbed Lohar in the abdomen. After the train reached Borivali station, the accused allegedly jumped from the moving train and fled before it came to a halt.

Railway authorities immediately activated their emergency response, with personnel from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and GRP reaching the coach within minutes. Lohar was rushed to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali after receiving initial medical attention but later succumbed to his injuries. Borivali GRP subsequently registered a murder case and arrested the accused.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/