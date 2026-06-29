Mumbai Train Stabbing Sparks Security Debate: 'Metro-Like Security Across Local Train Network Very Challenging', Says GRP Official | File

Mumbai: The recent fatal stabbing of 22-year-old Mayank Lohar inside a moving local train has renewed demands for an airport or metro-like baggage screening system across Mumbai's suburban railway network, often described as the city's lifeline. However, security officials say implementing such a system across the vast suburban rail network would pose enormous logistical challenges.

“Metro stations and airports are designed in a way that makes baggage screening manageable. Mumbai's suburban railway network is entirely different. We have more than 100 stations; each with multiple entry and exit points and several platforms. Checking every passenger's bag is practically impossible with the existing infrastructure and manpower,” a senior GRP officer said.

Following Lohar's stabbing, the Government Railway Police (GRP) has announced that it will launch a public awareness campaign on railway safety while intensifying random baggage checks. The move comes after Mumbai Railway Police Commissioner Rakesh Kalasagar assessed existing security arrangements and met representatives of various railway passenger organisations to seek suggestions on improving commuter safety.

According to senior GRP officials, the awareness campaign will encourage commuters to report suspicious behaviour, avoid confrontations, and cooperate with security agencies. Additional baggage scanners have already been installed at several stations. Passenger associations, however, argue that awareness campaigns alone cannot address the growing safety concerns.

Madhu Kotian, Mumbai Rail Pravasi Sanghatana president, said, “An awareness campaign is a waste of time unless the authorities begin systematic baggage screening.” He pointed out that baggage screening had been introduced after the 2006 train blasts, but was gradually discontinued.

Kotian pointed out, “Except for three major stations, the daily footfall at most stations is around 1.5 lakh to 2 lakh. Bag scanning is feasible if authorities invest in manpower and technology. Currently, there is roughly one constable for nearly two lakh passengers.” Every station needs a proper monitoring system, while CCTVs should cover tracks and isolated areas where criminal activities often go unnoticed, he added.

Siddhesh Desai, Mumbai Rail Pravasi Sangh vice-president, asserted that railway security must evolve with technology. “Railway security must shift from reactive to predictive. Security equipment should be checked daily to ensure it is operational, not merely installed. Passenger safety must be engineered into the system, not discussed after every tragedy.”

Regular commuter Rakesh Sherlekar, who travels daily from Badlapur to Navi Mumbai, said, “The RPF, GRP and local police should regularly patrol platforms and trains, particularly on vulnerable routes during night. Random baggage checks using metal detectors should become routine.” Amol Paranjpe, who regularly travels from Kalyan to Andheri, had a deeper view on Lohar's stabbing. “There wasn't much of a crowd in the train when it happened...this reflects rising stress levels and frustration that eventually erupts into violence. There is no doubt that the accused had a criminal mindset.”