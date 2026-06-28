WATCH! Woman Seen Throwing Peanut Shells On Train Floor; Viral Video Triggers Debate On Civic Sense

A video showing a woman allegedly littering inside a moving train has gone viral on social media, reigniting conversations about civic sense and cleanliness in India's public transport system. The incident has prompted many users to argue that keeping trains clean is not solely the responsibility of railway authorities but also of the passengers who use them.

Woman seen throwing peanut shells on train floor

The viral clip, shared on X, captures a woman sitting near the entrance of a train compartment while eating peanuts. Instead of disposing of the shells in a dustbin, she is seen repeatedly throwing them underneath her seat. The video also shows her washing her hands while remaining seated, allowing the water to spill directly onto the compartment floor despite wash basins being available inside the coach.

According to the passenger who recorded the video, the behaviour continued throughout the nearly five-hour journey.

Fellow traveller explains why they didn't confront her

In the caption accompanying the video, the traveller expressed frustration over the repeated littering but admitted they chose not to confront the woman.

The user wrote that although they wanted to point out the lack of civic sense, they feared the situation could quickly turn into an argument or become aggressive. The post suggested that many commuters avoid such confrontations because they believe the chances of changing someone's behaviour are minimal while the risk of conflict remains high.

Social media divided over cleanliness in public spaces

The video has attracted widespread attention online, with many users saying that public places can remain clean only when people take personal responsibility for their actions. Several commenters argued that railway staff cannot be expected to keep coaches spotless if passengers continue to litter during their journeys.

Another viral post sharing the same video further criticised the passenger's behaviour, alleging that she also spent the night watching short videos on her phone at high volume, disturbing other travellers in the compartment.