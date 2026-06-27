Mumbai Crime: 48 Hours After Mayank Lohar Murder In Local Train, Another Man Stabbed Outside Mahim Station After Petty Argument

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Mumbai: Just 48 hours after the shocking murder of 22-year-old commuter Mayank Lohar inside a moving Mumbai local train, another stabbing incident has surfaced in the city, raising fresh concerns over public safety and increasing knife-related violence.

A 35-year-old man was allegedly stabbed multiple times by an unidentified pedestrian outside Mahim railway station late on Thursday night following a minor altercation on a footpath.

The victim, identified as Navin Prasanna, had returned from his workplace in Lower Parel and stepped out of Mahim station at around 10:15 pm when he accidentally bumped into another man while walking on the footpath.

Details On The Incident

According to a Hindustan Times report quoting police, the accused claimed that his mobile phone fell and broke during the collision and demanded compensation from Prasanna. When Prasanna allegedly refused to pay, the accused pulled out a knife and attacked him repeatedly before fleeing the spot.

Prasanna, a resident of Pitamber Lane in Mahim West, sustained serious injuries to his abdomen and collapsed at the scene. Locals rushed him to Sion Hospital for treatment. Speaking about the incident to HT, Prasanna’s brother Sachin said, “My brother works as an office boy with an advertising, entertainment and technology company in Lower Parel. He was attacked outside Mahim station and remained unconscious for nearly 15 hours after suffering severe injuries.”

Mahim Police have registered a case against an unidentified accused under sections related to attempt to murder, criminal intimidation and intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

Police officials suspect the accused may have escaped using the suburban railway network shortly after the attack. “Prima facie, he appears to be a drug addict,” an officer said, adding that efforts are underway to trace and arrest him.

The incident comes amid heightened public concern following the murder of Mayank Lohar in a Nalasopara-bound local train earlier this week. Lohar was allegedly stabbed to death by 30-year-old Roshan Ramesh Suvarna after an argument over closing the train door during heavy rainfall.

On Thursday, the Borivali Metropolitan Magistrate Court remanded Suvarna to police custody till June 30. The Borivali Government Railway Police (GRP) informed the court that the accused had attacked Lohar with the intention to kill and sought custody to recover the murder weapon and investigate his background further. The court granted five days of police custody.

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