Mumbai: Drunk Man Creates Chaos At Cooper Hospital, Smashes Glass Partition; Juhu Police Book Accused |

Mumbai: The Juhu police booked a 42-year-old man for allegedly creating a ruckus and damaging public property at Cooper Hospital on Tuesday afternoon.

The accused, Gaurav Valmiki, a Jogeshwari East resident, had accompanied his mother-in-law, who was undergoing treatment on the sixth floor.

Hospital security officials said Valmiki appeared heavily intoxicated when he arrived between 2pm and 3pm and insisted on meeting his relative in the women’s ward. Security personnel initially denied him entry due to his condition.

After he argued with the guards, they escorted him to the sixth floor and asked him to wait outside the ward. However, he allegedly insisted on entering and misbehaved with ward boys and housekeeping staff, leading to an altercation.

Security personnel then took him to the hospital’s ground-floor security office and informed the police. There, he allegedly continued arguing and verbally abusing staff before banging his head against a glass partition, shattering it and damaging public property.

Hospital authorities subsequently lodged a complaint with Juhu police, who registered an offence against Valmiki. Further investigation is underway.