Mumbai Police Permit Cockroach Janata Party's Azad Maidan Protest Today Over Demand For Transparent & Corruption-Free Examination System | Anand Chaini

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police have granted permission to the Cockroach Janata Party, led by Abhijit Dipke, to hold a one-day peaceful protest at Azad Maidan on Thursday, July 16, demanding a transparent, accountable and corruption-free examination system.

Also Watch:

According to police officials, the protest has been permitted from 11 am to 4 pm.

The organisers said the demonstration aims to press the government to introduce greater transparency and accountability in the country's education and examination system and to take effective measures to curb alleged corruption and irregularities in the conduct of examinations.

The police have imposed several conditions for the protest, directing the organisers to ensure that law and order is maintained, public peace is not disturbed and traffic movement is not affected. They have also warned that legal action will be taken in case of any violation of the prescribed conditions.

As per the information submitted by the organisers, around 1,000 people are expected to participate in the protest. Keeping the anticipated turnout in mind, the Mumbai Police have deployed adequate security personnel in and around Azad Maidan to ensure the demonstration is conducted peacefully.