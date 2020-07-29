Disclosing names of Covid patients would lead to ostracisation, says HC

Mumbai: Disclosing names of Covid-19 patients won't serve any purpose and instead, it is upon every individual to keep themselves safe, the Bombay High Court said on Tuesday. The HC also said that disclosing names could lead to ostracisation of such patients.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Sarang Kotwal also said that every individual must wear a mask, a face shield and keep washing their hands to avoid contraction of the deadly virus.

The judges were dealing with a plea filed by a law student through her counsel Vinod Sangvikar, seeking directives to the authorities to disclose the names of persons, who have tested positive of Covid19. She contended that if names are disclosed then citizens could be more alert and avoid coming in contact with that person or his area.

The authorities, however, pointed out that there was no need for names to be disclosed as they are already putting up banners on the buildings or homes of such patients, notifying that particular zone or area as a containment one.

When the matter came up for hearing on Tuesday, CJ Datta questioned the petitioner's counsel as to what purpose would be served if names are disclosed?

"We want to know why are you wanting the authorities to disclose all the names? Instead, we think that disclosing names won't serve any purpose," CJ Datta said.

The judges further emphasized the need for personal hygiene everybody must follow.

"Suppose you have come in contact with a Covid positive patient, you would ensure that you have worn a mask and be more cautious. In fact, you would even go to test yourself to be ensured about your health," CJ Datta said, adding, "But in case of a person, you know, have tested negative, you tend to be bit complacent and avoid wearing a mask."

The judges said that it is upon oneself to be safe and avoid getting infected.

"Everything depends on you. Wash your hands, wear a mask and face shields and sanitize yourself. If you take all precautions, you will be safe," CJ Datta said.

"Thus, we are of the opinion that there's no point in disclosing the names as such. In fact, if names are disclosed there will be a higher risk of ostracisation," CJ Datta pointed out.

During the course of the hearing, additional solicitor general (ASG) Anil Singh apprised the bench of the judgments of the high courts in Madras, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala and Orissa.

"All these orders deal with the identical issue as raised in this petition. All these HCs have ordered against disclosing the names, especially, the order of the Madras HC which has even imposed costs on the petitioner," ASG submitted.

The bench accordingly ordered the petitioner's counsel to go through these judgments and inform the judges on next hearing, if he wishes to continue with the matter