Coronavirus in Mumbai: Dindoshi courtroom, which was sealed after clerk tested positive, opens

A courtroom in Dindoshi sessions court that was sealed after a court clerk had reported having tested positive, was on Monday opened after a few days of being sealed.

An office order issued by administrative judge HB Gaikwad on July 2 had transferred the charge of the regular judge of the courtroom which had to function the following day of the order to another judge in a different courtroom due to the development.

The clerk had been on leave for some days already after experiencing symptoms. The office order stipulated that the staff of the concerned courtroom should not attend duty till July 6 and that the courtroom should be opened only in case of extreme urgency taking all precautionary measures.

The order came after the board clerk sent an email regarding testing positive on July 1. The regular judge who presides in the courtroom also sent an email regarding the same development, the following day to the administrative judge.

The courtroom in Dindoshi opened for work on Monday after four days of being sealed.

Last month, three judges of the Bombay High court had self-quarantined themselves after their staff had shown symptoms of Coronavirus.

Courts have been following elaborate safety precautions. All visitors had to download the Aarogya Setu app to get alerted if a positive person is nearby. The courts also have only one entry and one exit point to manage visitors, where thermal scanning is done. All visitors have to wear a mask. The standard operating procedure had also recommended that the court staff may use a face shield or have a transparent acrylic sheet while addressing the judges.