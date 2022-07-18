Dhar bus accident: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde instructs MSRTC to provide Rs 10 lakhs each to kin of deceased

CM Eknath Shinde |

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday instructed the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) to provide an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each to the kin of the deceased in the Dhar bus accident, informed the Chief Minister's Office.

A Maharashtra Roadways bus carrying as many as 55 people, which was en route from Indore to Pune fell off Khalghat Sanjay Setu over the Narmada river after the driver lost his balance, resulting in the death of 13 people.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has also announced Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of the deceased. While speaking to the media, he said, "I and the entire government stand together with the bereaved family members in the horrific bus accident in Khalghat today. A relief amount of Rs.4 lakh each will be provided by the Madhya Pradesh government to the families of the deceased. The bereaved family should not consider themselves alone, we are all together in this hour of grief."

इंदौर से पुणे जा रही बस के धार में हुई दुखद दुर्घटना के संबंध में महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री श्री @mieknathshinde जी से फोन पर चर्चा कर उन्हें वस्तुस्थिति से अवगत कराया। महाराष्ट्र के यात्रियों के शवों को ससम्मान वहां भेजने की व्यवस्था करने के संबंध में भी जानकारी दी। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) July 18, 2022

आज खलघाट में हुई भीषण बस दुर्घटना में शोकाकुल परिजनों के साथ मैं और पूरी सरकार साथ खड़ी है।



मृतकों के परिवारजनों को मध्यप्रदेश शासन की ओर से 4-4 लाख रुपए की राहत राशि प्रदान की जायेगी।



शोकाकुल परिवार स्वयं को अकेला न समझे, दु:ख की इस घड़ी में हम सब साथ हैं।



।। ॐ शांति ।। pic.twitter.com/ZkZehWSqh2 — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) July 18, 2022

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also took to Twitter to express grief over the Dhar bus accident and assured that he was in constant touch with the concerned officials as they care coordinating for rescue operations and medical aid.

"Pained to know about the loss of lives in Maharashtra ST bus (Indore to Amalner) accident at Dhar, MP as it fell into a river from a bridge. Few passengers are rescued. Our deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones," Fadnavis said.

"I am in touch with Dhar (MP) Collector and Maharashtra ST officials and they are coordinating for rescue operations and medical aid and treatment to the injured passengers. I wish and pray for their speedy recovery," he added.

Saddened by the loss of lives in the tragic incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also assured that the rescue work was underway and local authorities were providing every possible assistance to those affected.