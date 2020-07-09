Deviation in MMRDA ropeway alignment

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), which is intending to undertake ropeway corridors between Gorai and Marve villages connecting the ongoing Metro Line 2A has deviated from its proposed plan. According to the new development, it will undertake ropeway from Mahavir Nagar Metro station on line 2A to Pagoda–Gorai village (7.2 km) and Charkop–Marve (3.6 km). Earlier the ropeway alignment was Borivali–Gorai (7 km) and Malad–Marve (4.5 km)

BG Pawar, spokesperson and Joint Metropolitan Commissioner, said, "There is a deviation in the ropeway due to technical difficulties. Like earlier, it was planned to undertake the ropeway starting from Borivali but now it will be from Mahavir Nagar to Gorai. The reason is below road is not getting available and so there is a change. Moreover, it is also for better connectivity to other metro stations."

While for the implementation of ropeway corridor -1 plan between Mahavir Nagar Metro Station (Link Road) to Pagoda to Gorai village is on Design, Finance, Build, Operate, and Transfer (DFBOT) basis, the MMRDA has already floated a tender inviting companies to submit their proposals. The deadline for submitting request for proposals (RFPs) is July 15, according to the MMRDA's issued tender document published in June this year.

Reportedly the MMRDA had conceptualised the proposed corridors to provide last-mile connectivity to commuters via ropeway from metro stations.

Interestingly in foreign countries like New York, Columbia, Turkey it is already existing. The then CM Devendra Fadnavis has asked Indian Port Rail and Ropeway Corporation Limited (IPRCL) to prepare detailed project report on the proposed ropeway corridors.