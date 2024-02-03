'Devendra Fadvanis Is Failed Home Minister; Should Resign' Says NCP Spokesperson Over Mumbai Firing Incident

DCM Devendra Fadnavis | File

Mumbai: After a BJP MLA opened fire at Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) faction MLA in a police station, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) spokesperson Clyde Crasto said that that the times ahead in Maharashtra are going to be terrible. BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad allegedly opened fire at Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) faction leader Mahesh Gaikwad at Hill Line Police Station in Ulhasnagar on Friday night.

"This incident happened inside the police station. After hearing this, it seems that the times ahead in Maharashtra are going to be very terrible. There is a fight between the two parties that are ruling - BJP and Shiv Sena. The law and order situation in Maharashtra has become very bad. Be it Nagpur, Navi Mumbai, what is our Home Ministry doing? Devendra Fadnavis is a failed home minister," Clyde Crasto told ANI.

#WATCH | NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) National Spokesperson Clyde Crasto says, "Chhagan Bhujbal says that he will carry out an agitation and express his upsetness over OBC and Maratha reservation. Despite being in the government and being a minister, he is going in for the… pic.twitter.com/rQr2u5p1d9 — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2024

He further added that in the police station, a public representative, Ganpat Gaikwad whose job is to serve the people is brandishing a revolver, firing at his ally. "Eknath Shine is probably silent due to some compulsion. A man from his party was shot. If there is any self-respect, Devendra Fadnavis should resign and also CM Shinde should leave the government," he added.

Eyewitness account

Meanwhile, an eyewitness told the media that Mahesh Gaikwad and one of his supporters were hit by five bullets. As per reports, BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad and city chief Mahesh Gaikwad were having a conversation in the hall of senior inspector Anil Jagtap of Hill Line police station on Friday when supporters of BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad indulged in a clash and opened fire on Mahesh Gaikwad.

Shiv Sena MLA Mahesh Gaikwad has been badly injured in the incident and is undergoing treatment at Thane's Jupiter Hospital. "Mahesh Gaikwad and Ganpat Gaikwad had differences about something, and they came to the police station to make a complaint. At that time, they talked, and Ganpat Gaikwad fired at Mahesh Gaikwad and his people. Two people have been injured in this. An investigation is underway," said Sudhakar Pathare, DCP. Since last year, both Gaikwads have been in a tug of war over the Kalyan East Legislative Assembly's candidature. Both leave no opportunity to target each other, and the firing incident has been suspected to be out of enmity between the two.