Devendra Fadnavis writes to Uddhav Thackeray, expresses concern over 'increasing fatalities and decreasing COVID-19 tests' in Mumbai

Maharashtra Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday has written a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. In the letter, Fadnavis has expressed concern over increasing fatalities due to the novel coronavirus pandemic and the decreasing number of COVID-19 tests in Mumbai.

On May 1, 56 per cent of the total COVID-19 tests in Maharashtra were conducted in Mumbai. The tests fell to 40.5 per cent on May 15 and on May 31, only 27 per cent tests were conducted in Mumbai, Fadnavis said.

Mumbai's labs have the capacity to conduct 10,000 tests daily. However, only 3,500-4,000 tests are conducted, the BJP leader said.

He added, 105 patients died due to COVID-19 on May 27, 116 succumbed to the virus on May 29 and the number increased to 122 on June 3.

The former Chief Minister also claimed that there were many cases in which words like "corona" or "corona suspected" are being omitted from the death certificates of the deceased. He cited examples of a 65-year-old Atmaram Mone from Bhandup and a 41-year-old from Vile Parle. "We all have an idea of ​​the crowds at their funerals and the potential danger if virus spreads through them," he said and added, "I have written the letter to urge you took at this immediately."