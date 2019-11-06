Devendra Fadnavis meets RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat as Maharashtra impasse continues

Mumbai: Amid the stand-off with the ally Shiv Sena over government formation, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis flew to Nagpur on Tuesday night and met RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

He arrived at the RSS headquarters in Mahal area in Nagpur around 9.25 pm and left after one and a half hours. RSS functionaries in Nagpur were tight-lipped about what transpired at the meeting, though it is being speculated that the meeting was about the political deadlock in the state after the October 21 assembly elections. Earlier in the day, senior state BJP leader and finance minister Sudhir Mungantiwar had said that "good news" about government formation may come at any moment.