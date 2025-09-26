Devendra Fadnavis Dispels Delhi Move Buzz, Says He Will Remain In Maharashtra As CM For Next Five Years

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis | File Image

Mumbai: Dispelling speculation about a possible move to Delhi, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday affirmed that he would remain in Maharashtra for the next five years.

‘I Am Staying in Maharashtra’: Fadnavis

“I work in the BJP, and I know that in our party, no individual makes a decision. From what I understand, let me make it clear, I am in Maharashtra for the next five years. I am not going anywhere,” Fadnavis said, speaking at the India Today Conclave 2025 in Mumbai, amid speculation that he was set to move to the national capital.

Describing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a visionary and efficient leader, Fadnavis said, “Age is just a number for him considering his physical and mental capability. When does the age factor matter - when your physical and mental capacities reduce… But that is not the case with PM Modi. He should continue to lead us till he has the capacity.”

To a query about the recent “Devabhau” advertisements in newspapers, he said the BJP published it to show that the state was functioning as per the ideals of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

‘Maratha Quota Didn’t Hurt OBCs’: Fadnavis

“What did the advertisement show? That I am offering floral tributes to the legendary warrior king who didn't discriminate against any community. Marathas were given their due in reservation and the OBC quota wasn't touched,” he said.

“Why are our political rivals uncomfortable?” he asked.

Talking about himself, the CM said being a Brahmin does not pose a hurdle in his political path and his future will be decided by the BJP.

“Entire Maharashtra knows my caste and they have accepted me. In 2014, PM Narendra Modi handed me the reins of the state and for three subsequent elections, BJP under me has won more than 100 seats. So the caste issue, which was considered negative in politics, is settled,” he said.

Replying to a query on Rahul Gandhi's X post on 'Gen Z', Fadnavis said the Congress leader was irrelevant to the youth and Gen Z.

‘India’s Gen Z Thinks Differently’: Fadnavis

“India's Gen Z is involved in the start-up ecosystem, engineers in AI… They are in Silicon Valley. India's Gen Z thinks differently. Those who think what happened in Nepal will happen here should go to the neighbouring country,” Fadnavis said.

Referring to his alliance partners and deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, Fadnavis said all three of them were seasoned leaders and understood the limits of coalition politics.

“They can keep their aspirations and there is no harm in it. In our alliance, BJP is the strong centre pole which keeps the coalition together. In the MVA, all three parties considered themselves equal and hence it didn't last,” he said.

(with PTI inputs)