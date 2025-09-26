 Devendra Fadnavis Dispels Delhi Move Buzz, Says He Will Remain In Maharashtra As CM For Next Five Years
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiDevendra Fadnavis Dispels Delhi Move Buzz, Says He Will Remain In Maharashtra As CM For Next Five Years

Devendra Fadnavis Dispels Delhi Move Buzz, Says He Will Remain In Maharashtra As CM For Next Five Years

LEADERSHIP BACKING | Age is just a number for PM Modi and he should continue to lead country till he has the capacity, says the CM.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, September 26, 2025, 10:48 AM IST
article-image
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis | File Image

Mumbai: Dispelling speculation about a possible move to Delhi, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday affirmed that he would remain in Maharashtra for the next five years.

‘I Am Staying in Maharashtra’: Fadnavis

“I work in the BJP, and I know that in our party, no individual makes a decision. From what I understand, let me make it clear, I am in Maharashtra for the next five years. I am not going anywhere,” Fadnavis said, speaking at the India Today Conclave 2025 in Mumbai, amid speculation that he was set to move to the national capital.

Describing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a visionary and efficient leader, Fadnavis said, “Age is just a number for him considering his physical and mental capability. When does the age factor matter - when your physical and mental capacities reduce… But that is not the case with PM Modi. He should continue to lead us till he has the capacity.”

FPJ Shorts
Is EPFO Set To Launch ATM Withdrawals For PF? Major Decision Expected That Could Transform Access To Your Savings
Is EPFO Set To Launch ATM Withdrawals For PF? Major Decision Expected That Could Transform Access To Your Savings
Pune Horror: 6-Year-Old Boy Killed By Leopard While Studying Outside Home In Junnar
Pune Horror: 6-Year-Old Boy Killed By Leopard While Studying Outside Home In Junnar
Israel Strikes Houthi Military And Intelligence Sites In Sana’a After Drone Attack On Eilat, IDF Confirms; VIDEO
Israel Strikes Houthi Military And Intelligence Sites In Sana’a After Drone Attack On Eilat, IDF Confirms; VIDEO
Mumbai & Pune Witness Surge In Home Purchasers Post-COVID, With Combined Annual Sales Doubling To 105,332 Units
Mumbai & Pune Witness Surge In Home Purchasers Post-COVID, With Combined Annual Sales Doubling To 105,332 Units

To a query about the recent “Devabhau” advertisements in newspapers, he said the BJP published it to show that the state was functioning as per the ideals of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

‘Maratha Quota Didn’t Hurt OBCs’: Fadnavis

“What did the advertisement show? That I am offering floral tributes to the legendary warrior king who didn't discriminate against any community. Marathas were given their due in reservation and the OBC quota wasn't touched,” he said.

“Why are our political rivals uncomfortable?” he asked.

Talking about himself, the CM said being a Brahmin does not pose a hurdle in his political path and his future will be decided by the BJP.

“Entire Maharashtra knows my caste and they have accepted me. In 2014, PM Narendra Modi handed me the reins of the state and for three subsequent elections, BJP under me has won more than 100 seats. So the caste issue, which was considered negative in politics, is settled,” he said.

Replying to a query on Rahul Gandhi's X post on 'Gen Z', Fadnavis said the Congress leader was irrelevant to the youth and Gen Z.

‘India’s Gen Z Thinks Differently’: Fadnavis

“India's Gen Z is involved in the start-up ecosystem, engineers in AI… They are in Silicon Valley. India's Gen Z thinks differently. Those who think what happened in Nepal will happen here should go to the neighbouring country,” Fadnavis said.

Read Also
Mumbai: GRP Officer Rohit Sawant Seeks Anticipatory Bail, Denies Demanding Bribe In Bandra Extortion...
article-image

Referring to his alliance partners and deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, Fadnavis said all three of them were seasoned leaders and understood the limits of coalition politics.

“They can keep their aspirations and there is no harm in it. In our alliance, BJP is the strong centre pole which keeps the coalition together. In the MVA, all three parties considered themselves equal and hence it didn't last,” he said.

(To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/)

(with PTI inputs)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Raigad Cyber Police Arrest Rajasthan Man, Freeze ₹194.4 Crore Across 44 Mule Accounts In Online...

Raigad Cyber Police Arrest Rajasthan Man, Freeze ₹194.4 Crore Across 44 Mule Accounts In Online...

'Hugged Me Tightly, Rubbed Up Against Me': Mumbai Woman Shares Harrowing Experience Of Being Groped...

'Hugged Me Tightly, Rubbed Up Against Me': Mumbai Woman Shares Harrowing Experience Of Being Groped...

Bombay High Court Rejects Furlough Plea Of Seema Gavit And Renuka Shinde, Convicted Child Murderers

Bombay High Court Rejects Furlough Plea Of Seema Gavit And Renuka Shinde, Convicted Child Murderers

Mumbai Shocker: French National Annabelle Dragan Booked For Allegedly Deceiving Young Businessman...

Mumbai Shocker: French National Annabelle Dragan Booked For Allegedly Deceiving Young Businessman...

Pune Court Grants Bail To Pranjal Khewalkar, Son-In-Law Of Ex-Minister Eknath Khadse, In Alleged...

Pune Court Grants Bail To Pranjal Khewalkar, Son-In-Law Of Ex-Minister Eknath Khadse, In Alleged...