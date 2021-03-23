Devendra Fadnavis demands CBI probe in Maharashtra police transfer racket

A day after former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh moved the Supreme Court, seeking a CBI probe into charges of corruption against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, the state BJP also made a capital dash. In its latest attempt to corner the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government, Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis alleged there were malpractices in police transfers in the state. “I have given all the information and evidence of the Maharashtra Police transfer racket in a sealed envelope to the Union Home Secretary in New Delhi and demanded a CBI probe. They have assured an appropriate decision after going through it,” Fadnavis said.

Fadnavis was referring to a report by the former additional director general of police (intelligence), Rashmi Shukla, which alleged that there were malpractices in top police transfers. “An intelligence report dated August 25, 2020, was submitted to the then DGP and in turn, the DGP, the very next day, forwarded it to ACS Home for appropriate further action. I have the 6.3 GB data and all the transcripts which were given to the chief minister. But this MVA Government did not take any action on these severe and sensitive allegations. Instead, they transferred Shukla,” he said. While Fadnavis shared the cover letters of Shukla and former DGP Subodh Jaiswal, he did not share the transcript contained in the 6.3 GB data.

The former CM added, “All officials mentioned in these transcripts got the same postings.” He also alleged that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s silence on the matter was a deafening cover-up.