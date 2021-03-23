Devendra Fadnavis submits information and evidences of Maharashtra Police transfer racket to Union Home Secretary

In a latest development, former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis said that he has all information and evidences of Maharashtra Police transfer racket and has submitted in a sealed envelope to Union Home Secretary in New Delhi. The minister also said that he has demanded a CBI probe in the matter. The Home Secretary has assured appropriate decisions after going through it," he added.

Adressing the media outside the Home Secretary office, he said that the Secrtary will go through the documents submitted and will give an appropriate decision in the matter. "Why did the government of Maharashtra did not take action against the malpractices being conducted in the police transfer matter which began since 25th August 2020. Why was the matter pressed and hidden, why an investigation was not conducted" he said raising questions.

Further the BJP leader said, the DGP had recommended the matter should be taken by CID, but why was it not allowed by the state government. Who was the government trying to save? The Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray has not given his reaction yet on the entire matter yet. Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar too conducted press conferences twice but the CM is not ready to comment on the matter yet." he said.