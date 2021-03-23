Devendra Fadnavis submits information and evidences of Maharashtra Police transfer racket to Union Home Secretary

In a latest development, former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis said that he has all information and evidences of Maharashtra Police transfer racket and has submitted in a sealed envelope to Union Home Secretary in New Delhi. The minister also said that he has demanded a CBI probe in the matter. The Home Secretary has assured appropriate decisions after going through it," he added.
Adressing the media outside the Home Secretary office, he said that the Secrtary will go through the documents submitted and will give an appropriate decision in the matter. "Why did the government of Maharashtra did not take action against the malpractices being conducted in the police transfer matter which began since 25th August 2020. Why was the matter pressed and hidden, why an investigation was not conducted" he said raising questions.
Further the BJP leader said, the DGP had recommended the matter should be taken by CID, but why was it not allowed by the state government. Who was the government trying to save? The Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray has not given his reaction yet on the entire matter yet. Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar too conducted press conferences twice but the CM is not ready to comment on the matter yet." he said.
He concluded by saying that the Centre will take a look into the matter and it will give an appropriate decision in the case.
Earlier in the day, Devendra Fadnavis said that Anil Deshmukh was in home quarantine from February 15-27 but met officers, wasn't in isolation. "As per police records of VIP movement, Anil Deshmukh went to Sahyadri Guest House on February 17 and Mantralaya on February 24. He was in home quarantine from February 15-27 but met officers, wasn't in isolation. I feel Pawar Sahab wasn't briefed properly yesterday," Fadnanvis was quoted by ANI.
NCP chief had briefed media yesterday and said that Deshmukh was in home quarantine in Nagpur during the relevant dates mentioned in the letter by former Mumbai Commissioner of Police Param Bir Singh.
Meanwhile, Para Bir Singh has prayed for an immediate CBI inquiry, which is unbiased, uninfluenced, impartial and fair, into the various alleged corrupt malpractices of Deshmukh. The petition has accused Deshmukh of interfering in various investigations and instructing the police officers to conduct the same in a particular manner, without keeping him posted as the overall in-charge of police and law and order in the metropolis.