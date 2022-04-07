'Development revenue runs out': Ajit Pawar on Delhi govt's free water, electricity scheme

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar while speaking on the Delhi government's free electricity and water scheme said that it was not feasible as leads to a loss in development revenue.

"Development revenue runs out in providing water and electricity for free, people like it but all political parties should think together for long term development," Pawar said.

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 01:36 PM IST