'Development revenue runs out': Ajit Pawar on Delhi govt's free water, electricity scheme

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 01:36 PM IST

No further restrictions as of now: Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, says COVID-19 surge due to irresponsible behaviour of people | ANI Photo
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar while speaking on the Delhi government's free electricity and water scheme said that it was not feasible as leads to a loss in development revenue.

"Development revenue runs out in providing water and electricity for free, people like it but all political parties should think together for long term development," Pawar said.

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 01:36 PM IST