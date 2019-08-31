Developer threatened to life, accused seeks ransom

Mumbai: In a shocking incident, a renowned Mumbai-based developer received a threatening letter in an envelope with a revolver's bullet.
The letter read, "I am sending a bullet this time, next time it will be your dead body," said a police official.
The unidentified accused also demanded a ransom of Rs 2 lakh from the developer. He immediately approached Colaba Police and registered a case against the unidentified man. Police said, the envelope was found hanging inside a fire extinguisher cylinder outside the developer's construction site at Colaba. He were shocked to find the bullet and a ransom note. "The bullets (cartridges) of the revolver were found in the envelope. We have registered a case and are investigating the matter, " said a senior police inspector.
