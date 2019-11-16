Desperate BJP won't let it go, Shiv Sena packs off its MLAs to Alibaug as ex-ally tries to ‘poach’ them

Keeping in mind the local equations, these legislators are reportedly uncomfortable with joining hands with Congress and NCP. Sensing this threat, Sena has planned to shift all them to a resort in Alibaug.

These legislators are expected to stay there till the government formation. They were not happy to stay at Hotel Retreat or Rangsharada. Now, they will be forced to stay in Alibaug.

The BJP is holding its three-day meet to discuss the recent results and future plans of the party. After it failed to get support from Sena to form the government, BJP is once again raising its pitch to show that they have not yet accepted defeat in this political battle.

Throwing a political googly, BJP leader Nitin Gadkari said that anything can happen in politics and cricket. He tried to send a message to not only Sena but also to Congress and NCP that they can surprise everyone by forming the government anytime.

Former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis too stated that only BJP and no other combination can form the government. Additing to this tempo, state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil too said that they have a strength of 119 legislators and can form the government.

"We have the highest number. With 119 MLAs we will form a BJP government in the state. Devendra Fadnavis has expressed this confidence before party leaders. We are committed to giving a stable government to the state," Patil said in a press conference here.

BJP MP from Madha Lok Sabha, Ranjit Singh Naik Nimbalkar too claimed that nine legislators from NCP are in touch with him to join BJP. These statements by BJP leaders in the last 24 hours were a plan to increase pressure on Sena and Congress-NCP.