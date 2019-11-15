Maha Impasse: Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government to complete its term, says Sharad Pawar

On Friday, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said that they will ensure the alliance will complete its tenure of five years. This come amid talks between Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and Congress to form the government in Maharashtra.
According to Hindustan Times, the veteran leader also said that President’s Rule would not continue for long and no or fresh elections will be held. In a media interaction Pawar said, “Right now there is a process going on and today or tomorrow the government will be formed. We will ensure that the government is there for five years. Our negotiations are going on.” “The government would be stable, development-oriented, and that solves peoples’ problems. We all want this to be happen,” he added.
He said the three parties want to form a stable government which will be development-oriented. There is no possibility of mid-term polls. This government will be formed and it will complete five years. We all will ensure this government runs for five years, Pawar told reporters here. Asked whether the BJP was holding discussion with the NCP over government formation in the state, the former Union minister said his party was holding talks with only the Sena, the Congress and its allies and nobody beyond these.
He said the three parties are at present working out a common minimum programme (CMP) that will guide the actions of the government being planned in the state. Representatives of the three parties met in Mumbai on Thursday and prepared a draft CMP. Pawar took a dig at former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis remark that the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government will not survive for more than six months.
"I know Devendra ji for some years. But I did not know he is a student of astrology too", Pawar quipped. Pawar took a jibe at Fadnavis over his mi punha yein (I will come again) remark. It is alright he said it. I was thinking something else all the while: I will come again, I will come again, I will come again. Now, you (the reporter) is giving some other information, he added.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)