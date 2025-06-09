Designer Manish Tripathi Crafts Daily Seasonal Attire For Ram Lalla In Ayodhya

The garments, stitched barefoot in a Delhi workshop under strict protocols, are flown daily to Ayodhya. | PTI Image

The consecrated deity of Ram in Ayodhya receives a fresh ensemble daily, each designed to reflect seasonal appropriateness and regional textile heritage. Designer Manish Tripathi, entrusted with this sacred task since the January 2024 consecration, revealed the meticulous process behind these divine garments in an exclusive interview.

"Every outfit blends traditional weaving techniques - from Odisha's Sambalpuri silk to Pashmina celebrating India's craft diversity," explained Tripathi. The garments, stitched barefoot in a Delhi workshop under strict protocols, are flown daily to Ayodhya. Seasonal considerations dictate fabric choices: light cottons for summer and cooler hues during monsoon.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Trust oversees the wardrobe calendar, ensuring each design aligns with the deity's royal bearing. Tripathi emphasized this work as spiritual service rather than professional assignment, noting how the project has revived interest in indigenous textiles among devotees. Weather-appropriate materials and festival-specific color palettes are carefully selected months in advance.