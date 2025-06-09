 Designer Manish Tripathi Crafts Daily Seasonal Attire For Ram Lalla In Ayodhya
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiDesigner Manish Tripathi Crafts Daily Seasonal Attire For Ram Lalla In Ayodhya

Designer Manish Tripathi Crafts Daily Seasonal Attire For Ram Lalla In Ayodhya

Designer Manish Tripathi, entrusted with this sacred task since the January 2024 consecration, revealed the meticulous process behind these divine garments in an exclusive interview.

UP State BureauUpdated: Monday, June 09, 2025, 07:25 AM IST
article-image
The garments, stitched barefoot in a Delhi workshop under strict protocols, are flown daily to Ayodhya. | PTI Image

The consecrated deity of Ram in Ayodhya receives a fresh ensemble daily, each designed to reflect seasonal appropriateness and regional textile heritage. Designer Manish Tripathi, entrusted with this sacred task since the January 2024 consecration, revealed the meticulous process behind these divine garments in an exclusive interview. 

"Every outfit blends traditional weaving techniques - from Odisha's Sambalpuri silk to  Pashmina celebrating India's craft diversity," explained Tripathi. The garments, stitched barefoot in a Delhi workshop under strict protocols, are flown daily to Ayodhya. Seasonal considerations dictate fabric choices: light cottons for summer and cooler hues during monsoon.

Read Also
UP News: Samajwadi Party's Ambedkar Vahini Holds PDA Conference In Kanpur, Gears Up For 2027 Polls
article-image

 The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Trust oversees the wardrobe calendar, ensuring each design aligns with the deity's royal bearing. Tripathi emphasized this work as spiritual service rather than professional assignment, noting how the project has revived interest in indigenous textiles among devotees. Weather-appropriate materials and festival-specific color palettes are carefully selected months in advance.

FPJ Shorts
Union Minister Bhupender Yadav Accuses TMC Of Sheltering Infiltrators In West Bengal
Union Minister Bhupender Yadav Accuses TMC Of Sheltering Infiltrators In West Bengal
Mumbai News: BMC Demolishes Illegal Gurudwara At Lokhandwala Joggers Park After Court Order
Mumbai News: BMC Demolishes Illegal Gurudwara At Lokhandwala Joggers Park After Court Order
IIT Bombay Researchers Uncover How Invisible Mechanical Cues Guide Cell Growth And Tissue Organisation
IIT Bombay Researchers Uncover How Invisible Mechanical Cues Guide Cell Growth And Tissue Organisation
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Launches WhatsApp Chatbot For Property Tax & Water Bill Payments
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Launches WhatsApp Chatbot For Property Tax & Water Bill Payments
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: BMC Demolishes Illegal Gurudwara At Lokhandwala Joggers Park After Court Order

Mumbai News: BMC Demolishes Illegal Gurudwara At Lokhandwala Joggers Park After Court Order

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Launches WhatsApp Chatbot For Property Tax & Water Bill Payments

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Launches WhatsApp Chatbot For Property Tax & Water Bill Payments

Maharashtra Politics: NCP Factions Hold Parallel Rallies On 26th Foundation Day

Maharashtra Politics: NCP Factions Hold Parallel Rallies On 26th Foundation Day

Mumbai Crime News: Man Out on Bail For 2021 Murder Stabs Victim’s Brother In Fresh Attack In Kurla...

Mumbai Crime News: Man Out on Bail For 2021 Murder Stabs Victim’s Brother In Fresh Attack In Kurla...

Maharashtra News: Palghar Waste Workers End Day-Long Protest Over Unfulfilled Salary Hike Promise

Maharashtra News: Palghar Waste Workers End Day-Long Protest Over Unfulfilled Salary Hike Promise