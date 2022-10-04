Deputy CM Fadnavis assures peaceful day in Mumbai ahead of Dussehra rallies in city

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis | PTI

Mumbai: Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has assured that law and order will be peaceful in city as both--Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray factions of Shiv Sena--gear up for Dussehra rally on Wednesday.

Fadnavis who holds Home department portfolio ensured that the political rivalry would not harm the city in any way.

Speaking to the media, Fadnavis said “We have ensured that the law and order situation of the state is maintained. Police have given alert and I am confident that the workers too maintain law and order.”

The home minister also expressed concern about the crowd to be gathered at the rallies. “We are just worried that the anti-social elements should not destabilise the state by taking advantage of the crowd in the present scenario,” he said.

On the possible abuses and insults during the speeches, Fadnavis said the law will take its own course. “It is very common in politics to criticise, take a jibe or even taunt. But it should be in a decent language,” he warned.

Replying to a query on attending one of the rallies, Fadnavis said, "I would be attending a programme of Dhamma Chakra Pravartan in Nagpur that day."

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray would be holding a traditional Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park ground. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde who leads a rebel group of Shiv Sena would be holding his first major rally at BKC ground at the same time.

Both rallies have become a prestige issue for the party leaders and it would be a show of strength for them. Workers from across Maharashtra have started coming to Mumbai to attend the rallies on Wednesday.