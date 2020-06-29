Mission Begin Again: Deonar abattoir to re-open from July 3

Mumbai: Around 1,500 people, whose livelihoods are tied to the Deonar abattoir, can now heave a sigh of relief. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation commissioner has finally given his nod to reopen the abattoir from July 3.

Following state government's approval last week, BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal issued orders permitting the Deonar slaughterhouse to start functioning from July 3 onwards but on certain conditions and restrictions.

The 1,500 butchers/workers, attached to the Deonar abattoir, were desperate to resume work as it was shut for over three months due to coronavirus induced lockdown.

Transportation of livestock will be allowed from July 2, however, slaughtering will be allowed on from July 3.

The all-India Jamiatul Qureshi, a body of butcher community, had last month written to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray requesting him for the resumption of slaughtering activities at Deonar abattoir under 'Mission Begin Again'. Even the Bombay Suburban Beef Dealers Welfare Association wrote to the civic chief in the first week of June asking to resume operations.

"The butchers and people going to buy meat should strictly maintain social distancing. We have restricted the slaughter capacity at the abattoir to 50%. For instance, earlier 300 animals were slaughtered per day, the number will now be restricted to 150," Yogesh Shetye, BMC official and general manger of Deonar Abbatoir, told the Free Press Journal.

According to Shetye, the civic body has also restricted the time limit for the slaughterhouse's functioning. The slaughterhouse will function between 11:00 am to 7 pm in a single shift every day starting July 3 unlike earlier when it was functional for 24 hours in 2 shifts.

"It will be mandatory for the butchers to keep the livestock in the abattoir for at least 24 hours and it should undergo fitness certification before slaughter. Furthermore, the slaughterhouse will remain shut on every Thursday for disinfection and sanitisation process," added Shetye.