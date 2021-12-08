'Demise of CDS Gen Bipin Rawat has saddened entire country': Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Condoling the demise of General Bipin Rawat, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Maharshtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said that the tragic demise of CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife, and Armed Forces Personnel has deeply saddened the entire country.

The CM on his official Twitter handle wrote, "The tragic demise of CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife, and Armed Forces Personnel has deeply saddened the entire country. As our nation grieves this loss, I extend my heartfelt condolences & prayers to the families in this hour of grief."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his deep anguish and said Rawat's insights and perspectives on strategic matters were exceptional.

Describing CDS Rawat as "an outstanding soldier" and "a true patriot," the Prime Minister said he greatly contributed to modernising our armed forces and security apparatus.

Gen Bipin Rawat, India's first Chief of Defence Staff, his wife and 11 other armed forces personnel died on Wednesday after the military helicopter they were travelling in crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu, the Indian Air Force said.

-CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray

The lone survivor, Group Captain Varun Singh, is currently under treatment at a military hospital in Wellington, it said.

The IAF had confirmed about the crash around 2 pm, saying the Mi-17V5 helicopter with Gen Rawat on board met with an accident near Coonoor. It has already ordered an Inquiry to ascertain the cause of the accident.

As Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Rawat was overseeing the implementation of an ambitious tri-services modernisation plan to bring synergy among the armed forces and enhance their overall combat capabilities.

Gen Rawat had served as the Chief of the Indian Army from December 17, 2016, to December 31, 2019.

He was appointed as India's first Chief of Defence Staff on December 31, 2019.

Army Chief Gen MM Naravane and all ranks of the force paid heartfelt condolences on the untimely demise of Gen Rawat, his wife and 11 others.

"The dynamic and inspiring leadership of General Bipin Rawat shall remain eternally etched in our memories. The #IndianArmedForces will forever remain indebted to his invaluable contributions," the army tweeted.

Published on: Wednesday, December 08, 2021