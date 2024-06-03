Delhi-Mumbai Akasa Air Flight Diverted To Ahmedabad Following Security Alert: Report

Akasa Air Flight | File Photo

An Akasa Air flight travelling from New Delhi to Mumbai was diverted to Ahmedabad after a security threat was issued for the aircraft, according to a report in India Today. The flight was reportedly carrying as many as 186 passengers, including an infant, and six crew, said the report.

The plane safely landed at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at around 10.13 am after being diverted to Ahmedabad. All passengers were evacuated at the airport, stated the report citing officials.

Airline Issues Statement

An Akasa Air spokesperson while speaking to India Today stated that the captain followed all required emergency procedures and made the landing at the airport. He further informed that the airline is following and supporting all safety and security protocols on the ground.

Vistara Aircraft Gets Bomb Threat

The incident takes place just a day after a flight landed at Mumbai Airport due to a bomb threat. A Mumbai-Paris Vistara Aircraft (UK 024) received a bomb threat, and the aircraft promptly landed at Mumbai Airport under full security at 10.19 AM on Sunday. The flight had more than 300 individuals on board, including crew members. This is the third incident this week where bomb threats prompted flights to make emergency landings at Mumbai Airport.

The flight departed from Paris, and during the journey, a crew member discovered a handwritten bomb threat note on an airsickness bag. The crew promptly informed the pilot and a full emergency was declared. The flight landed at Mumbai Airport in an isolation area with full security precautions.

Vistara Airlines Issues Statement

Vistara Airlines released a statement after the incident, stating, "A security concern has been noted by our staff while onboard the airline’s flight UK 024 operating from Paris to Mumbai on 2 June 2024. Following protocol, the airline immediately informed the relevant authorities. The flight has landed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai. At Vistara, the safety and security of our customers, crew, and aircraft is paramount."

A police officer from Sahar police stated, "The letter only contained the word "bomb", and it was found on an airsickness bag. With more than 300 passengers on board, it took time to disembark and conduct checks, and in the end, nothing was found. The case has yet to be registered at the police station."