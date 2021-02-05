Degree colleges and varsities find 50% attendance unfeasible

Teaching and non-teaching staff of degree colleges and universities have demanded the state government to allow commute by suburban train services without any time restrictions. College staff said the time slot is a small window which will waste their entire day in long hours of waiting.

Professors said before jumping into the decision of reopening offline lectures the state government should first allow all students and staff to commute by local trains without any time restrictions. Jasminder Bambara, a professor said, "I complete conducting lectures by 10 am every day. But now, I will have to wait for another two hours because I am permitted to board the train only between 12 pm to 4 pm, how does this make sense?"

Recently, the state government resumed local train services in Mumbai allowing common people to travel in specific time slots only from the start of the day's services to 7 am, then from 12 pm to 4 pm and later from 9 pm till end of the day. Currently, only those engaged in essential services are allowed to commute between 7 am to 12 pm and from 4 pm to 9 pm.

Meena Kadam, a non-teaching staff of a Chembur college said, "I reside at Kalyan so I have to change two trains to reach the college at Chembur. I get done with work at 5 pm. But now, I will have to wait till 9 pm to board the train in order to return home. This is ridiculous because my entire day will be wasted."

On Wednesday, the state higher and technical education department directed degree colleges and universities in Maharashtra to reopen offline with 50 per cent attendance from February 15, 2021. But the state has not provided any clarity on resuming suburban train services for students, teaching and non-teaching staff without specific time slots. In addition, there is no provision yet for Covid-19 vaccination and RT-PCR tests of students and college staff announced by the state government.