Decisions taken to upgrade commuter experience in Mumbai: Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray

Maharashtra Environment and Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray held a review meeting today with MMRDA Commissioner S. V. R. Srinivas and officials from the BMC and World Resources Institute (WRI).

A string of decisions, were taken at the meeting to improve the travel experience for commuters in Mumbai.

Today, in my routine review meetings with @MMRDAOfficial Commissioner Srinivas ji, @mybmc AMC Sanjeev Kumar ji, AC @DighavkarKiran ji & the @WRICitiesIndia team took a few decisions to upgrade the commute experience for Mumbaikars; pic.twitter.com/gxURmjw4RE — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) October 6, 2021

At the meeting, a decision was taken to increase the number of toilets on the Western Express Highway and the Eastern Express Highway. It was also decided to begin operations on improving traffic management on the Western Express Highway and also to carry out beautification works along the stretch.

The officials also reviewed the progress of the Worli Sewri Connector, a 4.5km flyover that will connect the under-construction Mumbai Trans- Harbour Link to the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in South Mumbai.

Further, it was also decided that illumination works will be carried out at dark streets and footpaths in BKC. "This is essential as BKC is a commercial and financial workplace that works 24x7," Thackeray said in a tweet.

They also discussed ways to improve commuter experience on the Andheri-Ghatkopar Link Road.

"Lastly, we reviewed the traffic management system, ease of pedestrian walkway and improved aesthetics for the Andheri-Ghatkopar Link Road. This stretch is a crucial road for Mumbai, and BMC is working on improving it."

Meanwhile, the MMRDA is chalking out a plan to lay out two-lane concrete roads on the Eastern and Western Express Highway. This will ensure that at least the fast lanes will be free from potholes and will be in a good condition.

The MMRDA will be laying cement roads along Kalanagar in Bandra up to Dahisar, which is a 25-km stretch on the WEH. Also, the 18-km Sion circle stretch to Mulund will have these roads.

The department has already begun refurbishment of the Western Express Highway (WEH) at a cost of Rs 100 crore.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Watch Video: Mumbai witnesses rain along with thunderstorm and lightning

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 06:44 PM IST