Deadly roads double city’s travel troubles

With local trains still out of bounds for the general public, harrowed commuters share their nightmarish travel experiences. Those travelling from MMR to the suburbs of Mumbai and the Island City complain of appalling road conditions and endless wait for BEST buses. Unfortunately, for many people, bad roads, BEST buses and private vehicles are the only mode of transport right now. Many complained that their travel time has doubled as roads are filled with potholes. Many opined that the suspension of local trains is only creating more problems, as the traffic congestion has increased more than what it was before the lockdown.

“Vehicles on highways are unable to move due to potholes. It takes me three hours to reach Dadar from Virar on my motorcycle now. Earlier, it would take less time. Vehicles can hardly move due to the potholes and so many cars.”

Mohit Pandey, sales executive

"My father has developed back pain because of the pothole-ridden roads. We have our shop at Santacruz. We travel from Kandivali east to Santacruz east regularly. The road condition has worsened due to the ongoing metro work. "

Swapnil Tripathi, a businessman

"I have been travelling every day by BEST bus from Kandivali to my office in Lower Parel. The commute generally takes an hour by train. It takes two and a half hours by bus. Sometimes the bus conductor does not allow everyone to board. It is risky as some passengers don’t maintain social distancing.”

Jaydeep Nikam, a marketing analyst

"The buses do not allow passengers to board once they reach 50 per cent capacity. As a result, buses often don't stop at most of the stops. One has to wait long for another bus as the frequency is low."

Shony Virdi, specialist transaction services

“Travelling on a bus is tedious. One cannot afford to travel in taxis and private cars daily as fuel prices have skyrocketed. This lockdown is causing severe loss to the middle-class people.”

Mudassar Pinjari, forensic expert