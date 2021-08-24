Days after transfer from Raigad, Nidhi Choudhari appointed as Mumbai Suburban District Collector

Days after her transfer as the Raigad district collector, IAS of 2012 batch Nidhi Choudhari on Tuesday was appointed as the Mumbai Suburban District Collector. On August 13, she was posted as the Director, Information Technology in Mumbai.

However, before she was to assume her charge as the IT Director she was posted as the Mumbai Suburban District Collector.

Incidentally, Tourism and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray is the Mumbai Suburban District Guardian Minister.

Choudhari was removed following strong objections raised by the Maha Vikas Aghadi partners over her style of functioning.

In a minor reshuffle, the state government transferred the Mumbai Suburban District Collector Milind Borikar, IAS of 2010 batch, as Director, Tourism.

Further, the Maharashtra Information Technology Corporation MD Jayashree Bhoj, IAS of 2003, has been posted as the MTDC Managing Director as the incumbent Ashutosh Salil has been appointed as the PS to the union tourism minister.

Dr Nirupam Dange, IAS of 2007, has been posted as Assistant Resident Commissioner, Maharashtra Sadan, New Delhi.

