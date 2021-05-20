Days after arrests in Delhi, COVID-19 vaccine posters criticising PM Modi spotted in Mumbai

The Congress party, which is key ruling partner with Shiv Sena and NCP in Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra, on Thursday, displayed posters across Mumbai targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the present vaccination issue. "Modi ji, why did you send our children’s vaccines abroad," the party asked in the posters.

Already the Congress party has announced its 'Arrest Me Too' campaign after Delhi police had arrested over 17 people for displaying similar posters there.

Congress has said that tough questions will be asked to the prime minister if people don’t get vaccines, medicines and oxygen.

The Mumbai Regional Congress Committee Working President and former MLC Charan Singh Sapra told Free Press Journal " Through these posters the Congress party wants to highlight the BJP led government's policy paralysis, its failure in framing national vaccination policy and running a vaccine diplomacy when the citizens in the country are struggling to get the vaccine shots." He said the Modi government is answerable to the people.

For the uninitiated, the Delhi Police had registered 25 FIRs and arrested many people for allegedly pasting the posters, reading "Modiji humare bachhon ki vaccine videsh kyun bhej diya (PM why did you send vaccines meant for our children to foreign countries)", in several parts of the city amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

The FIRs were registered under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and other relevant sections, including section 3 of the Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, across various districts of the Delhi Police, officials had said.

On Sunday, police claimed that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Gautam was behind the posters critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the COVID-19 vaccination drive that surfaced in the Mangolpuri area.

On May 16, Congress leaders led by Rahul Gandhi had put up a poster critical of the prime minister over COVID-19 vaccine export as their Twitter profile picture and dared the government to arrest them after police took 25 people into custody for displaying the same poster in several parts of the city.