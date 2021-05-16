Arrest me too, Rahul Gandhi tweets poster criticising PM Modi; Jairam Ramesh, Pawan Khera take the cue

The Delhi Police had arrested 15 persons for pasting posters that seemingly blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the vaccination shortage. The posters read: "Modiji humare bachchon ki vaccine videsh kyun bhej diya (Modi, why did you send vaccines meant for our children to foreign countries)?" Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted the poster critical of the Prime Minister with the caption, "Arrest me too".

In no time, Jairam Ramesh and Pawan Khera also took the cue. Ramesh, in fact, went one step ahead. Saying he would put up the posters on the compound wall of his residence, Jairam dared the Delhi police and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to arrest him. ‘‘Putting up critical posters against PM is now a crime? Is India run by the Modi Penal Code now? Is the Delhi Police so jobless in the middle of a raging pandemic?? I am putting up posters on my compound wall tomorrow. Come get me.’’

Most of those who were arrested are daily wagers - auto-rickshaw drivers or people working in a printing press, a news portal said. They have been charged under the Defacement of Public Property Act.