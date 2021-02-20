'We believe in freedom of speech': Congress after Nana Patole threatens to stall shoot of Big B, Akshay Kumar films

A day after Maharashtra state President Nana Patole said that Congress workers will not allow the shooting and release of films by Amitabh Bachhan and Akshay Kumar, Congress Chief Spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that the party respects freedom of speech but raised questions about the two actors.

He said the cause of concern is that many celebs have been tweeting in a similar pattern in favour of the government.

He assured that Congress workers will not obstruct films or the shooting of Bachchan and Kumar. "Congress believes in freedom of speech. I have spoken to Nana Patole and he has assured me that no such thing (stopping shooting or release) will happen."

The Maharashtra Congress had on Thursday warned that it would stop shooting or screening of Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar films as "they have failed to speak up" on burning public issues.