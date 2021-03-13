Day after Kannada activists attack Shiv Sena worker’s car in Belgavi, bus services between Maharashtra and Karnataka suspended

Raut said the fresh stand-off was an attempt to divert the attention from the sex CD scandal allegedly involving a former Karnataka minister.

He alleged that Marathi-speaking people residing in Karnataka's Belgaum were being victimised, and said an all-party delegation from Maharashtra should visit the city in the neighbouring state to resolve the ongoing stand-off. ‘’If the situation goes out of hand, the Shiv Sena and the Maharashtra government shouldn't be blamed since the response would not be official, but political," he warned

Raut said that in the last eight days there have been instances of attack on Shiv Sena leaders and the party's office in Belgaum by pro-Kannada outfits. "Belgaum is part of India and the Maharashtra-Karnataka dispute is a language dispute. It shouldn't be stretched too far and this is the responsibility of the Karnataka government too," he said.

The Sena MP squarely blamed the centre for the situation in Belgaum, saying that it can see violence in West Bengal and places where BJP is contesting elections, but "turning a blind eye" to the developments in Belgaum."The Maharashtra government will have to take a firm stand...An all-party delegation should visit Belgaum soon to show unity with the Marathi people suffering the high- handedness there," he said.