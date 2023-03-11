Dapoli resort case: Shiv Sena [UBT] leader Anil Parab's 'aide' Sadanand Kadam to be produced in court today

Sadanand Kadam | Mahesh Poul/ FPJ

Shiv Sena [UBT] leader Anil Parab's close aide Sadanand Kadam will be produced before an in charge holiday court for remand. He was arrested late evening on Friday.

Kadam was arrested in the money laundering case pertaining to the alleged irregularities in a resort in Dapoli which is owned by Anil Parab.

This is a breaking story, further details awaited