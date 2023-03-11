Dapoli resort case: Shiv Sena [UBT] leader Anil Parab's 'aide' Sadanand Kadam to be produced in court today

e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiDapoli resort case: Shiv Sena [UBT] leader Anil Parab's 'aide' Sadanand Kadam to be produced in court today

Kadam was arrested in the money laundering case pertaining to the alleged irregularities in a resort in Dapoli which is owned by Anil Parab.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, March 11, 2023, 12:46 PM IST
article-image
Sadanand Kadam | Mahesh Poul/ FPJ

Shiv Sena [UBT] leader Anil Parab's close aide Sadanand Kadam will be produced before an in charge holiday court for remand. He was arrested late evening on Friday.

This is a breaking story, further details awaited

