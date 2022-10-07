Damaged Vande Bharat Express back on track within a day; repaired in Mumbai

Repaired Vande Bharat Express | FPJ

The newly introduced Vande Bharat Express is back on track within a day after it's front nose was damaged on October 6. The express suffered damages after it clashed with three-four buffaloes while it was en route to Mumbai from Ahmedabad.

The nose cone cover of the driver coach was damaged with its mounting brackets. Vital parts of the train remained unaffected from the impact.

The front nose was replaced with a new one in Mumbai Central depot last night. "Train is put back to service without any extra down time. It departed from Mumbai today without any inconvenience to the passengers," Western Railway said.

Vande Bharat express nose cover design

The nose cover is designed to absorb the impact without transmitting the same to the functional parts of the train. Therefore, it is sacrificial by design and hence replaceble. Railway keeps a sufficient nose-cones as spare.

Western Railway is taking all actions to prevent such type of incidents in future.