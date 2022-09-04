Cyrus Mistry accident: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde condoles former Tata Sons chief's demise, says 'it's a great loss'

Ganeshotsav 2022: CM Eknath Shinde visits Thackeray’s top aide Milind Narvekar on Chaturthi | PTI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday expressed shock after hearing about the passing away of former Tata Sons chief Cyrus Mistry.

Shinde said, "shocked to hear about the passing away of former Tata Sons chief Cyrus Mistry. He was not only a successful entrepreneur but also was seen in the industry as a young, bright and visionary personality. It's a great loss... My heartfelt tribute."

Cyrus Mistry dies:

Mistry, who heads the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, was traveling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai when his car hit a road divider near Charoti.

There were four people in the car out of which two, including Mistry, succumbed to injuries in the road crash which left the vehicle badly damaged.

The other two injured, whose identity was not clear, have been admitted to a local hospital in Kasa.

Mistry, who was the sixth chairman of Tata Sons, was ousted from the position in October 2016. He had taken over as the chairman in December 2012 after Ratan Tata announced his retirement. N Chandrasekaran later took over as Executive Chairman of Tata Sons.