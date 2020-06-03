Cyclone Nisarga: Mumbai Police suspends vehicular movement on Bandra-Worli sea link

In light of Cyclone Nisarga, the vehicular movement on the Bandra-Worli sea link in Mumbai was suspended on Wednesday, said the Mumbai Police.
"In light of #CycloneNisarga, no vehicular movement is permitted on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link," tweeted Mumbai Police.
Mumbai Police Commissioner Shri Param Bir Singh has asked the citizens to take all necessary precautions concerning Cyclone Nisarga.
"Mumbai, we have survived several storms together. This cyclone shall pass too. As always, just take all necessary precautions, follow the guidelines and don’t believe in any rumours. Trust only official sources. Take care #TakingOnNisarga," said Mumbai Police Commissioner Shri Param Bir Singh.
Meanwhile, Cyclone Nisarga has made landfall near Alibag in Raigad district of Maharashtra, said the India Meteorological Department. The landfall will continue for three hours, it added.
Red alert has been issued for Mumbai, Raigad, Thane, Palghar, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg in Maharashtra and Bhavnagar, Surat, Valsad, Bharuch, and Navsari districts in Gujarat.
A total of 43 NDRF teams were deployed on the job and the evacuation work was complete in all respects, National Disaster Response Force chief S.N. Pradhan said.
Of the 43 NDRF teams, 40 are deployed and three are reserved. Eighteen of these have been deployed in Gujarat, 21 in Maharashtra, two in Daman and Diu, and two in Dadar and Nagar Haveli. Most of the teams had been deployed in coastal districts facing the Arabian Sea.
The Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Wednesday released a list of DOs and DONT's with respect to Cyclone Nisarga.
(With inputs from Agencies)