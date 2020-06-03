Cyclone Nisarga: Mumbai Police suspends vehicular movement on Bandra-Worli sea link

Meanwhile, Cyclone Nisarga has made landfall near Alibag in Raigad district of Maharashtra, said the India Meteorological Department. The landfall will continue for three hours, it added.

Red alert has been issued for Mumbai, Raigad, Thane, Palghar, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg in Maharashtra and Bhavnagar, Surat, Valsad, Bharuch, and Navsari districts in Gujarat.

A total of 43 NDRF teams were deployed on the job and the evacuation work was complete in all respects, National Disaster Response Force chief S.N. Pradhan said.

Of the 43 NDRF teams, 40 are deployed and three are reserved. Eighteen of these have been deployed in Gujarat, 21 in Maharashtra, two in Daman and Diu, and two in Dadar and Nagar Haveli. Most of the teams had been deployed in coastal districts facing the Arabian Sea.

The Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Wednesday released a list of DOs and DONT's with respect to Cyclone Nisarga.