Cyclone Nisarga: COVID-19 hospitals in Mumbai gear for blackouts

Mumbai: The BMC on Tuesday directed four civic hospitals treating COVID-19 patients KEM, Nair, Sion and Cooper -- to ensure there is least inconvenience to patients due to any impact of cyclone Nisarga.

The hospitals have been asked to keep all their electrical equipment charged and ready. They have also been told to keep generators on standby, in case of any power failure.

The cyclone could inundate low-lying areas, especially in Mumbai and uproot trees and electric poles. The BMC commissioner has directed hospitals to ensure that their generators are in working order and there is an uninterrupted power supply, so that the treatment of patients is not affected.