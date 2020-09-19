Cyber frauds: Fraudster hacks into man’s mobile, siphons off Rs 50,000

Mumbai: A 24-year-old man from Sion became a victim of cyber fraud when a fraudster hacked into his mobile phone and duped him to the tune of Rs 50,000. The victim Navneetkumar Mandal was trying to make a mobile recharge of Rs 249 when the fraud took place.

According to the Antop Hill police, Mandal, a security guard and a resident of Sion Koliwada, recently tried to recharge his mobile with an application provided by his mobile service provider. He tried to make a recharge of Rs 249 however it failed. His account balance remained the same. Later, he received a call from an unknown number, with a person posing as a representative of a mobile service provider. The fraudster asked Mandal about his problem and told him to try again. Mandal tried to make a recharge of Rs 249 through the application. He received four OTPs on his mobile with messages from his bank. When he checked the message, he was shocked to learn that Rs 50,000 was debited from his account.

“I immediately rushed to the bank and blocked my card. When I asked the bank about the fraud, they said that my phone was hacked and nothing was wrong from their side. It is through an official app. I did not share my details or OTP numbers to anyone, yet I was duped. The bank is not ready to accept their mistake," said Mandal. The bank officials asked him to approach the police and register an FIR. The Antop Hill police has registered an offence of online cheating against an unknown accused.