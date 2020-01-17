Cyber crimes soar by 300% in Navi Mumbai

Mumbai: The new data released by the Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate has revealed that there has been a 300 per cent increase in the number of cyber crime cases when compared to last year. Most people were the victims of dating/matrimonial frauds and cheating on the pretext of online friendships.

While the number of crimes recorded against women has risen, the conviction rate too increased by a notch, more specifically in connection to the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) cases. The number of fatal accidents also decreased and good detections were conducted in connection to Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) and Indian Arms Act (IAA).

With latest technological advances pouring day in and day out, the internet has surely become a man's best friend, providing an array of options for everything, including crimes. The cyber crimes in the planned city of Navi Mumbai have increased from 120 cases recorded in 2018, to 417 last year.

However, while detection in 2018 was 100 per cent, in 2019 over 63 cases were yet to be detected. Navi Mumbai Commissioner of Police (CP) Sanjay Kumar said, most number of cyber crimes were committed through befriending strangers on social media, where victims lost Rs 85.94 lakh, which was followed by dating/matrimonial fraud, where scamsters duped victims of Rs 79.19 lakh.

In 2019, Navi Mumbai Police recorded a total of 6,895 cases, of which 4,929 cases were detected. The number of detected cases slightly dipped by 118 cases, when compared with the corresponding figures of 2018, wherein 7,013 cases were recorded and 5,077 were detected. While the number of crimes increased by 72 cases in total, cheating and crime against women saw a rise of 84 and 56 cases respectively.

CP Kumar also informed that body offences, property offences saw a dip, but at the same time, economic offences soared high. Navi Mumbai Police also reunited 307 people with their kin who were reported missing/kidnapped.

In 2019, police suspended 126 weapons licenses and seized 104 weapons, prosecuting them under relevant sections of the Indian Arms Act. Interestingly, during the probe of a series of drug seizures, Navi Mumbai Police apprehended 48 Nigerians and 51 Bangladeshis, while asserting Nigerians were the main source of drug cartels.

While speaking about the conviction rate, CP Kumar said, “The conviction rate has increased by three percent, but it could have been better as the detection team is really working very hard. Having said that, I am fairly happy with the conviction rate in POCSO cases and we aim to attain a 100 per cent conviction rate in the near future.”