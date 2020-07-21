Curtains fall on Wardha’s Institute of Gandhian Studies

The Institute of Gandhian Studies (since 1987) run at Wardha in Maharashtra by the Gandhi Vichar Parishad, which offers courses in Gandhi studies to students all over India and abroad, is on the verge of closure. Freedom fighter Jamnalal Bajaj Foundation governing the institute has announced its closure, stunning Gandhians at the sudden decision.

Public spirited persons interested in the Gandhian philosophy have issued a public appeal to the Bajaj Foundation to reconsider its decision to shut down such an institution and that too in Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary, urging those managing the foundation to better work in the direction of realising the dreams of Gandhi and his lifelong friend and freedom fighter Jamnalal Bajaj.

It was the only institute that imparted courses on Gandhian thoughts in an environment that was not available in 25 other universities running courses on Gandhi. Courses in all other universities were limited to training and research in Gandhian philosophy.

Announcement of the closure of the Wardha institute comes at a time when a Gandhi Study Committee has pressed for uniform course on Gandhi in all universities.

The institute was initially started in the campus of Mahatma Gandhi's Ashram at Sevagram, but in due course moved to its own campus at Gopuri. Kaka Saheb Kalekar was its first chairman and among its founders were eminent Gandhian scholars such as Acharya JB Kriplani, Kaka Saheb Kalelkar, JC Kumarappa, KG Mashruwala, Shankar Rao Deo, G Ramachandra and Ravindra Varma. Freedom fighter and Gandhian scholar Varma was until recently its chairman.

Its present board of trustees are retired Justice C S Dharmadhikari (chairman), Ravindra Varma, Narayan Jajoo, Dhirubhai Mehta, Rahul Bajaj and Shekhar Bajaj. The objectives of the institute were to promote, organise, sponsor and undertake the study of the life and thought of Mahatma Gandhi and contemporary thinkers and social revolutionaries who had dawn inspirations from Gandhi. Its objectives are reflected in the courses of study and guidance it offers, both to the younger generation and to more mature activists and workers.