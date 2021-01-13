CTET admit cards released, exam on January 31

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) will be conducted on January 31, 2021 by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Candidates appearing for the test can download their admit cards starting from Wednesday at https://ctet.nic.in/.

Candidates who clear the CTET will be eligible to apply for recruitment as teachers of Classes 1 to 8 in schools under the central government and schools under the administrative control of union territories in India. The CTET is held in 20 Indian languages twice a year.

On Wednesday, the CBSE announced, "Candidates need to visit https://ctet.nic.in/ to download admit card for CTET January 2021. After clicking on 'Download Admit Card' option, candidates need to provide application number, date of birth, security pin and click on submit button.”