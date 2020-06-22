CSMIA to gradually add more flights into service

Mumbai: The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), which was recently given a nod to handle 100 domestic flight operations daily, is gradually picking pace and operating more than 50 flights as directed earlier by the state government.

An airport official told The Free Press Journal that since there was a cap of 50 flight operations earlier, limited flights were operating and hence lesser tickets were available. Even as the state government has permitted more flight operations, airlines need time to reschedule and put flight tickets up for sale.

Last month, the Ministry of Civil Aviation had sanctioned 200 flights a day for Mumbai from May 25 when domestic flights resumed after lockdown. However, the state government permitted only 50, considering the high number of Coronavirus cases in Mumbai.

A spokesperson from the airport operator, MIAL said, "According to the government orders, the CSMIA is permitted to cater to a total of 100 domestic commercial passenger flight movements from June 16, which includes 50 departures and 50 arrivals. However, flight tickets have to be put up for sale as flights cannot go empty. The number of flight operations at Mumbai airport will increase gradually and in a fortnight, maximum flights can be operated."

On the first day of the new permitted cap on flight operations, the CSMIA handled 52 flights, followed by 52, 58 and 68 flight operations in the days that followed.

Mumbai's CSMIA, which is the country's second busiest airport and saw almost 1,000 flight operations before the novel Coronavirus scare had kicked in, faced severe setbacks after operations were shut for two months. An airport official said, flights cannot be added overnight and all stakeholders, including the airport, airlines, passengers and ticketing agents need time to process the change and get on with latest changes in compliance with the government orders.

Meanwhile, CSMIA's Airport Contact Centre Team (ACC) continued supporting and addressing the queries of anxious passengers out of their respective homes while imbibing positive energy to ease passengers during these testing times. In the last two months, the team handled over 12,000 calls, assuring passengers about their safety and overall well being. The team also worked closely with all stakeholders of the airport to stay constantly updated on the latest news, particularly data related to flight operations around repatriation and cargo flights.