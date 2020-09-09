CSMIA has country's first contactless check-in kiosks

Mumbai: Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) is India’s first airport to introduce a QR-code based technology to offer a contactless check-in experience at the airport. The CSMIA has added a touch-less feature to its self-check-in kiosks wherein passengers can use their own phone to scan the QR code to remotely self-check in, minimizing surface contact.

The CSMIA has deployed SITA’s touchless technology solution to reduce passenger contact with kiosk surfaces, allowing them to use their mobile phones to remotely operate check-in and self-bag drop kiosks to print their boarding passes and bag tags. All that passengers need to do is scan the QR code shown on the kiosks to access a remote keyboard and mouse on their mobile device, without touching the kiosks.

Commenting on the new contactless technology, Rajeev Jain, CEO, MIAL said, “With the focus on passenger convenience, the new contactless technology has been developed in response to the rapidly changing passenger requirements due to the Covid-19 pandemic. We are working on enhancing passenger experience through the adoption of newer technologies that can be easily adapted by all and are willing to go the extra mile to alleviate any fear of travel during these challenging times.”

Even before the pandemic, CSMIA had adopted several initiatives to enhance self-reliance of the passengers and promote a seamless airport journey through the introduction of innovative technology like Common Use Self-Service (CUSS) kiosks for passengers to check-in, generate a baggage tag themselves, Self-Baggage Drop (SBD) counters and e-gates that allow passengers to scan their boarding pass to proceed to security check.