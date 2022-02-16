Crime rate rises in 2021, conviction remains the same in Navi Mumbai

The majority of the crimes saw a rise during 2021 in Navi Mumbai. Crimes like dacoity and rape witnessed a sharp jump followed by others. Police say that the rise in crime rate is normal if it is compared with crime rates of year 2019 when there was no lockdown in the country.

While briefing to media, police commissioner Bipin Kumar Singh said that the crime rates had dipped during 2020 as there was lockdown round the year. However, during 2021, with the opening a number of services, people stepped out of their homes and crime rates started rising. “It will be fair to compare crime rates of year 2021 with year 2019, instead of 2020 to know the exact situation,” said Singh. The police did not provide the exact difference in crime rates between 2021 and 2020.

As per the data shared by Navi Mumbai police, a total of 212 rape cases registered during 2021 while it was 125 during 2020, a rise of 87 or 69%. However, during 2021, the detection rate was 99% while it was 98% in 2020.

Similarly, in 2021, there were 10 dacoity cases registered while it was 5 in 2020, a rise of 100%. The detection in both years was 100%. The attempt to murder and murder saw a minor jump in 2021 and there was 100% detection.

While the number of chains snatching instances increased during 2021, there was dip in mobile snatching in Navi Mumbai during the year. meanwhile, there was a minor drop in cybercrimes during the year. Police also recovered Rs 26.96 lakhs and returned to the victim. They also held 31 awareness and training programme to prevent cybercrimes. The overall detection rate during 2021 was 74% which was 75% during 2020.

In 2021, the Navi Mumbai police arrested 23 people in 32 economic offense crimes and recovered Rs3.07 crores property. The police also resolved 722 complaints received on the citizens portal. However, 138 complaints are still pending. As part of the drug-free campaign, police arrested 460 people and seized Rs4.34 crores drugs and other tabaco products.

Navi Mumbai police carried out special drive against the violation of traffic rules during the year and collected Rs3.3 crores from 1,32,561 cases.

During 2021, police also deported 80 foreign nationals for overstaying and others reasons. Of the 80 deported, the maximum 32 citizens were from Nigeria followed by 31 Bangladeshi and 13 from Yuganda.

In Numbers:

2021

Detection rate: 74%

Conviction rate: 48.37%

2020

Detection rate: 75%

Conviction rate: 69%

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 09:08 PM IST